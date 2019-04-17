In context: The UK has been trying to crack down on access to adult content lately, and it's managed to succeed in its efforts - to a degree, anyway. As reported back in January, the country's government has finalized a law that requires pornographic websites to institute age-verification systems into their websites.

In theory, there's nothing all that concerning about this concept. Most semi-reputable porn websites already have "age gates" that require users to confirm that they are 18 or older in order to visit. However, what the UK is proposing is something a bit more invasive.

Some of the potential age verification methods the country will require websites to use may involve handing over your personal details to said website, installing third-party software on your device, or perhaps even buying a "porn pass" at local newsstands.

This law was initially going to take effect this month, but the UK's government has pushed that date back to July 15. To be clear, the previously-mentioned age verification methods are only a few examples, and sites won't be required to use them. As long as a given system fits all of the criteria laid out by the UK's Digital Economy Bill, the website using it will likely be safe from any disciplinary action.

If a website fails to comply with these laws, the penalty will be a mandatory British ISP block. Tech-savvy users will undoubtedly be able to use virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass these restrictions, though.

As Ars Technica reports, in addition to age verification, the Digital Economy Bill will also give UK officials the power to take down websites or videos that showcase "extreme" adult content. This includes some of the more perverse fetishes, such as bestiality and necrophilia, as well as particularly violent sexual acts (though that's a bit more vague).