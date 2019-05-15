Something to look forward to: Black Mirror, the anthology series that examines the dark side of technology, is returning to Netflix next month for its fifth season, and you can watch the new trailer right now.

“Netflix invites you to experience three new stories from the award-winning series that changed how you see technology, the future, the world, each other, love, privacy, connection, sex, family, work, afterlife,” reads the text in the clip.

The fifth season will see actor Andrew Scott playing someone who appears to have been pushed over the edge by today’s obsessive smartphone culture.

Another story stars singer Miley Cyrus as a performer who has “undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame,” seemingly encouraged by an Alexa-style AI-powered doll that will doubtlessly turn out to be evil.

Anthony Mackie, best known for playing Falcon in the Avengers movie franchise, appears in the third story. He’s joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrayed Black Manta in DC’s Aquaman, prompting Brooker to tell Entertainment Weekly that "It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming."

Three stories are fewer than what we’ve seen in most previous seasons, but they may have longer run times. We’ll find out for certain when the latest episodes of Black Mirror hit Netflix on June 5.