In brief: It’s fair to say that the latest season of Game of Thrones hasn’t pleased everyone. Such is the disappointment felt toward the episodes, some fans have started a petition demanding a complete remake of season eight—and over 766,000 people have signed it at the time of writing.

While GoT still retains a 91 percent overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the eighth season sits at just 71 percent. The last three episodes—The Long Night, The Last of the Starks, and The Bells—have all received some of the worst scores in its eight years on air, with The Bells awarded a ‘Rotten’ rating of 47 percent.

Viewers have complained about the latest episodes destroying years of character development, containing rushed plots, and featuring some poor writing. We've even seen fans abuse Google algorithms to link the search term 'bad writers' to photos of the show's creators.

The Change.org petition organizer believes the problem comes from the fact that the show has passed George R.R. Martin’s books. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” it reads.

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

Despite the negativity, a record number of people are watching the final season. HBO said The Bells attracted 18.4 million viewers across all its platforms.

Not everyone dislikes the latest episodes, of course; a lot of viewers are enjoying them. One famous defender is Stephen King, who says part of the problem is that people don’t want any ending.

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

With each episode costing around $15 million to create, don’t expect to see a season eight remake—even with the petition fast closing in on its one million signatures target.