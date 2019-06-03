In brief: Later today sees the start of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will begin with a keynote speech where we’re expecting to hear about the next versions of the company’s software, including iOS 13 and possibly something new for Macs and Apple Watches as well.

The keynote address starts at 10 am Pacific Time (1 pm Eastern, 6 pm BST). There are several ways to watch it, including on an Apple TV (second generation or newer) by downloading the Apple Events app from the App Store.

A video livestream of the event is being shown on Apple’s website, which can be viewed on any Mac (Sierra 10.12 or later) or iOS (10.0 or later) device using the Safari browser. Windows users can tune in via Microsoft’s Edge browser, which Apple says offers the “best experience,” but it should also work with Chrome and Firefox. Android users, meanwhile, can view it on their handsets through Google Chrome.

As for what’s in store, expect to see the unveiling of iOS 13, which will reportedly add a system-wide dark mode option, Safari and Mali upgrades, a new sleep mode, and (perhaps) mouse support to the iPad. We’re also likely to see Watch OS 6 for Apple's wearables and MacOS 10.15 for its line of Macs/MacBooks.

Another expected announcement is the retiring of iTunes. It’s been reported that Apple will replace the 18-year-old software with standalone Music, TV, and Podcast apps. We could also see a new Mac Pro revealed.

We’re likely to learn more about Project Marzipan, Apple’s initiative that would allow developers to create apps once and have them work across all of its platforms. The move could be the beginning of Apple combining its iOS App Store and Mac App Store into one huge storefront.