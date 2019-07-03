What just happened? Canon is planning to launch an Indiegogo campaign for what it is calling the “ultimate go-anywhere camera.” Dubbed the Canon IVY REC, the shooter looks more like a USB flash drive with a built-in carabiner than a traditional camera.

The ultra-portable and rugged device features a 13-megapixel 1/3-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second in addition to capturing stills. It’s got Bluetooth connectivity and will offer live preview on your phone via the CanonMini Cam app, we’re told.

The IVY REC will be waterproof (up to 30 minutes at a depth of 3.3 feet) and features an activity dial and a microphone port. Eagle-eyed observers will also notice what appears to be a standard tripod mount on the outer edge. The square cutout for the clip can also double as a makeshift viewfinder.

Canon isn’t the first to conceive a clippable camera. Google came up with a similar idea last year with Google Clip, a $249 smart camera that aims to help users stay in the moment by capturing photos and videos on their behalf. The camera captured some headlines when it first launched but has seemingly faded into the background since then although it is still available for purchase in the Google Store.

Notably, the two devices appear to be going after different target audiences and thus, aren’t directly comparable. Perhaps Canon's shooter is more of a GoPro competitor?

Canon’s Indiegogo landing page doesn’t have a campaign launch date or pricing information although interested parties can score up to 30 percent off by signing up to be among the first to pre-order.