The big picture: “What does he see in her?” “He’s no good for her!” We’ve all had thoughts similar to these at some point regarding a close friend’s “questionable” mate selection. If only we could talk some sense into them, or better yet, steer them clear of that disastrous relationship before it ever buds. Now you can, in a modern setting.

Before online dating, that was much easier to do. Friends were more willing to ask each other for advice or even agree to the occasional blind date. After all, few know you better than your closest friends. These days, however, online dating is mostly a solitary affair although one app is looking to change that.

Ship is a dating app from Match Group and Betches Media that launched earlier this year for iOS and is now available on Android devices. In a nutshell, the app lets your friends help you pick out potential dates, allowing them to swipe on your behalf and offering up an open arena for profile discussion.

That may sound like an odd proposition if you’re more of the private type but it seems to be catching on. As Engadget notes, the iOS version of Ship is the fastest-growing dating app in the Match Group family of apps which includes OkCupid, PlentyofFish, Tinder and Hinge. A full 53 percent of matches made on the app are a result of friends swiping on behalf of their friends.

If you're interested in a different approach to online dating, Ship may be worth a try. It is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Masthead credit: dating app by Tero Vesalainen