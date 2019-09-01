Rumor mill: AMD doesn't currently offer any CPU that supports LPDDR4X memory. However, if speculation from recent Linux patches is to be believed, that could change with AMD's next-gen APUs. The next-gen APUs will transition to a 7nm process node and feature Zen 2 cores. There's also speculation that Renoir will roll out with Vega 10 graphics, rather than Navi, but we'll have to wait and see.

A pair of Linux patches come with hints that AMD's next round of APUs, code-named Renoir, will boast LPDDR4X memory support. The first patch lists LPDDR4X as a supported memory type, while the second patch specifies the 4,266 MHz frequency.

The patches seemingly suggest that Renoir could arrive with a refined memory controller, which would be a welcome upgrade over the DDR4-2400 specification that Raven Ridge and Picasso support.

It seems German tech outlet ComputerBase and known hardware leaker Komachi_Ensaka were among the first to spot the lines of code referencing the memory upgrade.

Considering that AMD's Renoir APUs will battle Intel's Ice Lake mobile chips, which support both DDR4-3200 and LPDDR4-3733 and come with Intel's beefier Gen11 integrated graphics, AMD likely realized it needed to close the gap in memory support -- especially considering how much APUs benefit from faster memory.

Renoir is slated to be the successor to Picasso, and arrive some time in 2020.

