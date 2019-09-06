WTF?! Nintendo’s long been known for its innovative, quirky controllers and add-ons, so this latest addition for the Switch isn’t too out of the ordinary for the company: a flexible ring that can hold a Joy-Con.

Nintendo released a teaser for what it’s calling “a new experience” for the Switch. The firm isn’t revealing any details just yet, but it appears to be in the mold of its Wii Fit/Sports games, with a focus on physical activity and exercise.

The clip shows how the Switch’s Joy-Con controller slots into the ring, which is used to control the action on screen. There’s also a strap that lets users attach a Joy-Con to their leg and track body movements, allowing players to perform different activities including sit-ups, squats and, as the cowboy at the end demonstrates, what looks like Kegel exercises.

We still don’t know much about this strange contraption, but the end of the video suggests Nintendo will reveal more on September 12.

The device brings to mind the Wii Balance Board, which was also designed with exercise in mind.

This isn't the first unusual add-on for the Switch. Last year saw Nintendo unveil its Labo kits—essentially, pieces of cardboard into which the console and its Joy-Cons can be inserted to create accessories for controlling mini-games. Earlier this year, the company used the platform to introduce virtual reality to its hybrid device, though it does require holding the goggles to your face. Both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are coming to Labo VR.

In other Nintendo news, the gaming giant yesterday added 20 Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games to its Switch Online service, joining the 45+ NES titles already available.