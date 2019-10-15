The big picture: It's fair to say that there are a lot of streaming services available. Over 100, in fact. This oversaturation means 27 percent of Americans now spend more than $100 per month on subscriptions, which is about the same as the average cable customer.

The data comes from a survey conducted by Amdocs Media (via CNET), which asked 1,000 US consumers about their streaming subscriptions. It found that 59 percent were happy with their current plans and were not looking to make changes, while 22 percent would consider adding another service, but only if something new came along. With Disney+, Apple TV Plus, and others on the way, it seems some people are still willing to add to their mounting number of subscriptions.

When it comes to the factors that would lead customers to consider changing their streaming subscriptions, price was number one with 37 percent. This was followed by more content (22%), customer service (9%), personalized content (8%), fewer ads (7%), and peer recommendations (6%).

Almost 60 percent of US homes now use a streaming service. Unsurprisingly, Netflix sits at the top of the pile as the most popular choice. But the sheer number of options can be frustrating, especially when people want to watch shows that are exclusive to certain subscriptions. Disney+, for example, has a number of Star Wars and Marvel shows that won’t be available anywhere else. Additionally, one-third of respondents said that remembering passwords to each of these accounts was their biggest issue.

"The availability and access to streaming content [are] increasing, but so are consumer expectations, particularly around cost, ease of access and contextual experience," said Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media.