WTF?! Fallout 76 is probably one of the worst games to ever come out of Bethesda's studios. From concept to execution, it has been one disaster after another and sales have shown that. Now the company wants to add a subscription to make up losses, but they apparently put as much thought and testing into that as they did into FO76, but that is just my opinion.

A couple of days ago, Bethesda launched its Fallout 1st premium subscription service for Fallout 76. A lot of the response has been negative, even triggering someone to put up this webpage spoofing Bethesdas announcement (warning: profanity). Even IGN roasted it (video below).

Fallout 76’s lackluster reception was well deserved as Bethesda dropped the ball on numerous occasions involving the game’s release and design. So it is understandable that now that it has a solid, albeit, mediocre player base, it would want to monetize to increase the nearly non-existent profit margins.

Making players pay for features that probably should have been in the game in the first place, like private sessions, bigger storage containers, and survival (read: “fast travel”) tents, is one way to do that. It just has to work, especially when you are charging the player $13 per month or $100 per year.

However, as the Fallout 76 subreddit (r/fo76) points out, it just doesn’t work. Complaints have flooded in that the private servers are not private, the unlimited scrap containers make items vanish forever, and using the tent will sometimes cause the whole game to crash.

A Bethesda representative told Polygon that its developers are looking into the issues.

The problem with the private sessions is that anyone on your friend list can join the server, not just those you invite. The company says they are working on this and will issue a patch in the indefinite future.

“We understand this is not what players expected for their Private Worlds,” said the rep. “We are looking to provide an option in an upcoming patch that will allow Fallout 1st members to restrict access to their servers more completely.”

As for the scrap-gobbling boxes, Bethesda initially said that it was a display issue and that items were not actually gone. However, after looking into it further, it discovered that the scrap is disappearing, but it is only happening to a few users.

“Our initial investigation indicated that this was a display issue and that no items had gone missing,” the spokesperson said. “However, we have since found that a small number of players have, in fact, experienced a loss of scrap items after placing them into the Scrap Box and then loading into a world. Resolving this issue is currently our top priority.”

The devs are trying to come up with a “hotfix” for the problem.

The representative did not have anything specific to say about the tents crashing the game but indicated that they are aware of the problem and are “working” on it.

It seems just like the initial release of Fallout 76, the launch of Fallout 1st is a hot mess.