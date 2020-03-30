In brief: Nintendo is reportedly planning to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. this year by re-releasing much of the franchise’s back catalog on the Nintendo Switch. The news was supposed to be shared at E3 but with it being cancelled, Nintendo is said to be exploring alternatives.

Sources familiar with the matter tell Eurogamer that Super Mario Galaxy is being remastered for the Switch. There’s also a new Paper Mario game in the works alongside a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World which will include a series of new levels.

Similarly, Gematsu has heard from its sources that high-definition remasters of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine are also in the pipeline, in addition to the aforementioned Super Mario Galaxy.

VGC, meanwhile, notes that Nintendo originally planned to unveil the 35th anniversary celebration as a physical event during E3 in June. With that conference now off the table due to Covid-19 concerns, Nintendo is said to be reviewing its plans which may instead involve a digital showcase.

Nintendo’s plans are reportedly set to be revealed alongside new information about its animated Mario movie and the Super Nintendo World theme park in Japan.

When contacted by each publication, Nintendo said it does not comment on rumor and speculation.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a partnership with Lego to create a new product line that meshes elements of gaming with traditional brick-based playsets. Lego Super Mario is set to launch sometime later this year.

Masthead credit: Barone Firenze