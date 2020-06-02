In brief: HP has launched refreshed versions of its Omen 15-inch gaming laptops. The new Omen 15 comes in two general flavors—Intel and AMD with graphics powered by Nvidia. They are also the slimmest, sleekest Omens to date.

The Intel powered Omen 15 starts at $999 and comes with a Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz quad-core CPU (4.5GHz Turbo) with 8MB L3 cache. The base model also packs a 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 to handle graphics. Higher-end models can be configured with a six-core 2.6GHz (boost up to 5GHz) Intel Core i7-10750H and 8GB GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q.

The AMD version of the Omen 15 also starts at $999, packing an 8-core 2.9GHz Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for processing options. It also varies from the Intel model by sporting USB-C ports rather than Thunderbolt 3.

Both varieties come with 8GB to 32GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

They feature a 15.6-inch 4K OLED FHD display (144Hz or 300Hz) with G-Sync. They have one-zone "dragon red" backlit keyboards, with additional options for 4-zone and per-key lighting. All Omen 15 laptops are powered with a 6-cell, 70.9 Wh Li-ion battery and packed into a slim 14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 mm in chassis.

The new Omens sport better thermal technology with an IR thermopile sensor. Coupled with larger heat-venting ports and a 12V fan, the Omen's Tempest Cooling Technology should handle the cooling needs of the processors. HP claims in its press release that the cooling brings with it near "desktop-level performance."

The Omen Command Center software has been revamped to offer full control over everything, including Nvidia's Dynamic Boost with variable performance modes, fan speeds, keyboard backlighting control, system stats and more.

Starting today, customers can pick up the Omen 15 Intel variant directly from HP. The AMD Ryzen model will hit the store on June 10. Both models are also available at Best Buy.