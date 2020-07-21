In brief: Ford said the Mustang Mach-E 1400 was designed in collaboration with RTR, an automotive company that makes performance packages for Ford vehicles. The two invested some 10,000 hours into the project in hopes of “bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do.”

Not to be outdone by its own Cobra Jet 1400 that was announced earlier this year, Ford on Tuesday unveiled a prototype Mustang Mach-E 1400 that packs no less than seven electric motors.

The one-off project was designed to demonstrate the sort of performance that can be derived from an electric propulsion system (not that we had any questions about their capabilities up to this point). The prototype apparently hasn’t hit the dyno yet although Ford said it is projected to lay down more than 1,400 horsepower.

Ford’s promo video does leave a bit to be desired as it doesn’t really tell us much about the vehicle’s actual performance or how it stacks up to its conventional gas-powered counterparts; it’s largely just a compilation of slow-motion shots and clips of the prototype roasting the tires.

The multi-purpose vehicle features multiple aerodynamics and power delivery optimizations to accommodate everything from high-speed track racing to drifting.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E was announced late last year and according to early indications, could be a hit with consumers. It is expected to hit US streets by the end of the year.