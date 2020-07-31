Why it matters: Are you looking forward to Microsoft’s Surface Duo? If so, here’s some good news: the Android-based device is reportedly launching in just over three weeks, putting it up against Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

News of the release date comes courtesy of Windows Central, which writes that the Surface Duo will launch during the week of August 24, 2020, and that production of the device has already begun.

The Surface Duo has appeared more than once this year. YouTube user Israel Rodriguez noticed the dual-screen handset while using the subway back in February, and it’s popped up in regulatory certification filings. Microsoft’s corporate president of commercial management experiences, Brad Anderson, was also using one in a video promoting the company’s Shiproom YouTube series.

We know that Microsoft is pushing the Windows 10X-powered Surface Neo back to next year, but the Surface Duo was unaffected by the delay.

Releasing the Surface Duo near the end of September would put it up against Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. The Korean firm’s Unpacked event takes place on August 5, and the handsets are expected to launch a few weeks afterward—though there are reports that the big three devices could release at monthly intervals.

The Duo doesn’t use a folding screen like the Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X—it’s two separate 5.6-inch screens linked together—but that should mean it will avoid the display issues true foldables have faced. It features a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1,800 x 1,350 (401 PPI) resolution, a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and ships with a Surface Pen. No word on price, but it's speculated to start at $999. If that's correct, the Duo could be around half the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2