In brief: The ongoing pandemic has forced millions of people to work from home over the past several months, in many cases for the first time ever. As we outlined in a piece on the subject earlier this year, having your own private space to work or study in can go a long way towards a successful transition.

For some, however, simply converting a corner of the living room or a spare bedroom into a makeshift home office isn’t enough. Take Scott Roberts, for example.

When Roberts, the vice president and head of business development at LinkedIn, was asked to work from home, the executive reached out to Studio Shed for a semi-permanent solution.

The Boulder, Colorado-based outfit specializes in backyard structures, like the 12- by 16-foot designer shed Roberts opted for. Part of the pre-fabricated Portland Series, an example of this caliber starts at $16,250 although there are more affordable options like the Signature Series that begin at $10,500.

Mike Koenig, president and co-founder of Studio Shed, said sales were up 5x from May-July compared to the same period a year ago. In August, they are expecting to sell ten times as many sheds as they did in August 2019.

Cost aside, you’ll want to check with your city or home owners association regarding any potential permits that might be required to add a new structure to your property.