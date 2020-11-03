In context: With the plethora of streaming services already available, it is somewhat hard to get noticed, even for a name as big as Apple. In a move for more exposure, Cupertino has landed deals to place its Apple TV app on current gaming consoles and the upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that Apple TV+ would be available on the Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One. The service rolls out on November 10, the day Microsoft launches its new consoles. The news comes just two weeks after Sony confirmed that Apple's streaming service would be coming to PlayStation 5 and PS 4.

Making Apple TV+ available on next-gen systems is an essential step for the company if it wants to have a fighting chance to compete with other streaming television services. Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more are already slated to have apps on the new consoles, which is expected to cater to a sizable demographic.

Apple TV+ is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the company's stand-alone boxes Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. More recently, Cupertino has expanded the service to several smart TV brands, including Visio, Samsung, LG, and Sony.

In addition to branching out to more devices, Apple has other marketing strategies working to promote the service. It recently began offering a Showtime/CBS All Access bundle. It is also included in one of its newly created Apple One bundles. The company is continuing to pad its content lineup with more films, but its library is still not where it needs it to be competitive with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Expanding to the millions of next-gen console that will be sold before the end of the year and the nearly 200 million existing current-gen platforms out there is a wise move that should vastly increase consumer exposure to the product. If the Cupertino tech titan can focus on improving its Apple TV+ offerings, it might stand a chance to compete among those outside of the Apple ecosystem.

Image credit: Hadrian