What just happened? Steam sales have always been a big deal for Valve and game makers, and the recent Autumn event was no exception. With the gaming industry experiencing a massive uplift as more people prefer at-home entertainment, this year's Autumn Sale was "the biggest-ever in terms of revenue for developers and publishers."

Just under one million people bought a game or made a microtransaction for the very first time during the Autumn Sale, up by a third compared to 2019. Concurrent users, meanwhile, reach nearly 24 million, which is about 7 million more than during the sale's peak last year.

Valve points to the ongoing quarantine as one of the factors behind the high numbers, along with the success of new games and older games seeing a resurgence in popularity—Among Us is highlighted as an example of the latter. Better recommendations and a revamped sales hub also helped increase sales, according to the company.

The announcement adds that 5.3 million users cast more than 30 million votes for the Steam Awards nominations. Valve reveals the final nominees for each category every day, with voting for the winners taking place between December 22 at 10AM PST and January 3rd at 9AM PST.

Only the coveted Game of the Year and VR Game of the Year nominees have yet to be revealed:

Labor of Love Award

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

No Man's Sky

Terraria

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Better With Friends

Borderlands 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Risk of Rain 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Battlefield V

Black Mesa

Marvel's Avengers

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Control

Death Stranding

Noita

Superliminal

Teardown

Best Game You Suck At Award

Apex Legends

Crusader Kings III

FIFA 21

GTFO

Ghostrunner

Best Soundtrack Award

Doom Eternal

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Helltaker

Need for Speed Heat

Persona 4 Golden

Outstanding Story-Rich Award

Detroit: Become Human

Horizon Zero Dawn

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sit Back and Relax Award

Factorio

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Satisfactory

The Sims 4

Untitled Goose Game