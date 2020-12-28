What just happened? It's that time of year again when Valve looks back at the top games from the last 12 months. Yes, Steam's Best of 2020 lists are here, revealing the platform's best sellers, popular new releases, and most-played titles, among others.

As usual, Valve doesn't list the games in order; instead, it places them into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze groups. Interestingly, most of the Platinum Games—barring those in the New Releases category, obviously—launched before 2020.

In the Top Sellers section, where games are measured by gross revenue (including in-game purchases), it's no surprise to see Cyberpunk 2077, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: GO, and GTA V.

Among Us and Fall Guys also made a boatload of cash this year, the latter of which is one of only three games on the list to arrive in 2020—the others being Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal.

Steam's top sellers of 2020 by gross revenue:

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Doom Eternal

Monster Hunter World

Rainbow Six: Siege

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Among Us

The Most Played category mirrors much of the Top Sellers list. Eleven games reached a peak of over 200,000 concurrent players in 2020, including Cyberpunk 2077, which beat Fallout 4's 'single-player experience' record when it passed the one-million concurrent players milestone earlier this month.

The first episode of Life is Strange 2 makes a somewhat surprising entry; no doubt helped by it becoming free-to-play back in September.

Steam's most-played games of 2020:

Dota 2

Among Us

Terraria

Cyberpunk 2077

Life is Strange 2

Monster Hunter World

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Destiny 2

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Grand Theft Auto V

When it comes to top-grossing new releases, Cyberpunk 2077 is an obvious entry, having sold over 13 million copies during its first ten days following launch. Elsewhere, it appears Microsoft Flight Simulator being a Game Pass title never stopped it from performing well on Steam, neither did Marvel Avenger's lukewarm reviews. VR-only Half-Life Alyx was also one of the best sellers released this year, as was Baldur's Gate 3, which remains in Early Access.