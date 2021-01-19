In brief: Offered in capacities ranging from 250GB to 4TB, the 870 Evo packs Samsung’s “latest” controller and V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) flash memory to reach sequential read / write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB, respectively, which is right at the limit of the SATA III specification. Random read / write speeds, meanwhile, are rated at up to 98K and 88K IOPS.

Samsung didn’t reveal its full hand of incoming products during the virtual Consumer Electronics Show last week. We know that because on Tuesday, the South Korean tech titan let us in on its latest consumer-facing solid-state drive.

The new 870 Evo SSD is aimed at “casual” laptop and desktop users, delivering what Samsung describes as a “compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility.”

Samsung said its latest offers roughly a 30 percent improvement in sustained performance compared to the 860 Evo. Endurance varies based on which capacity you opt for, but all come backed by a five-year limited warranty.

These new drives aren’t nearly as fast as the latest PCIe drives on the market, but you won’t pay nearly as much, either, and compatibility is much broader. Pricing starts at just $39.99 for the 250GB model and scales up to $479.99 should you require 4TB of storage. Look for them to start shipping this month.

In the event you need even more than 4TB of space, Samsung's 870 QVO SSD from last year might be worth a look.