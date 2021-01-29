In brief: If you love freebies, here are a couple of reasons to celebrate: Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator, a game that lets you see what happens when 100,000 thousands of penguins take on Chuck Norris, and many other implausible-sounding scenarios, is free for a limited time on Steam. If that doesn’t take your fancy, a demo of Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on the Epic Games Store.

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator (UEBS) lets you live out your “who would win between...” fantasies. There are quite a few unit types to experiment with, including T-Rex, mech walkers, chickens, zombies, knights, giant ogres, and more.

The clue is in the title with this one; it’s a simulator more than an actual game. But if your system can handle upping the unit count into the many tens of thousands, watching the action play out can be very entertaining.

UEBS didn’t get the best reviews from critics upon release, though its recent and overall Steam ratings are both ‘Mostly Positive.’ And it costs nothing, of course. Best hurry if you’re interested—the free offer ends on February 1 at 10am PST.

For a more traditional experience, a free demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters, is on the Epic Games Store. It offers a small sample of the open-world title, which is based on Greek mythology and has some genuinely funny moments. With a Metascore of 79 and a user rating of 8.0 on Metacritic, it’s worth a look. Ubisoft also just released the Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC, offering plenty of extra content for owners of the full game.