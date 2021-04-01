What just happened? Casio has seemingly beaten Apple to the punch. After rumors surfaced last month that Apple was again considering announcing a rugged version of its smartwatch, Casio has done just that with the introduction of the first G-Shock smartwatch featuring Google’s Wear OS.

The GSW-H1000 is designed to help users stay in shape using activity goals and fitness tracking. Included is a 1.2-inch dual-layer monochrome LCD and color TFT LCD (360 x 360 pixels) touchscreen with a three-tier layout that puts multiple data points at users’ fingertips.

Under the hood, it packs an optical sensor to measure your heart rate, plus a compass, altitude / air pressure sensor, an accelerometer, a gyrometer, a GPS and more. The latest addition to the sporty G-Squad line additionally affords shock resistance and water resistance to a depth of 200 meters.

Casio said the watch “delivers an uncompromising commitment to wearability,” thanks to its use of a soft urethane band that is flexible and durable. There are also “special components” between the band and the titanium case to further ensure a comfortable fit.

Other noteworthy features include a built-in microphone and charging terminal. Speaking of, battery life is rated at approximately 1.5 days on the color side with normal use and about one month in multi timepiece mode (timekeeping and sensors only).

The included Casio app supports 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options out of the box. An additional eight indoor workouts can be added to supplement the preloaded options, we’re told.

The Casio GSW-H1000 will be offered black, blue and red color schemes. Pricing and availability haven’t been revealed as of this writing.