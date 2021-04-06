In brief: If you've ever entertained dreams of stealing a bus while sitting on the bus, you can soon fulfill that fantasy without going to jail. Thanks to Microsoft and Xbox, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can soon play GTA V on their Android phone while commuting to work.

It's hard to top Skyrim when it comes to its number of different platform releases, but GTA V is giving it a shot. We recently learned that it would see a PS5 and XSX port sometime this year. While it still has not released on Switch, it appears it is coming to Android devices starting this week via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Those thumbs of yours have had years of practice. Let's see what they can do.



Tap into @XboxGamePass and play 50+ great touch-enabled games with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta): https://t.co/9ioDNanjUB pic.twitter.com/OulYiRsQDs — Xbox (@Xbox) April 6, 2021

Grand Theft Auto V is making a return to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft initially added GTA V to Game Pass in January 2020 but took it down a few months later to make room for Red Dead Redemption 2. On Tuesday, Xbox announced it would be available again starting this Thursday, April 8.

Microsoft enabled cloud support, so this time around Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can pick up where they left off on their Android device as long as they don't mind sacrificing screen size for portability. GTA Online is also enabled for cloud gaming. Unfortunately, the GTA V Game Pass release does not include the PC version. However, Zombie Army 4 will make its first appearance on Game Pass on Thursday as well, and it does includes PC and cloud support.

Microsoft did not mention whether either game would have touch controls while playing mobile. Touch support is a relatively newer feature of xCloud and has to be implemented by the developer. The first game to get support was Minecraft Dungeons. Since then, touch controls have been added to other games, including Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and about 50 others.