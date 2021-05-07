What just happened? Sony has released a short trailer showing off the PS5’s Game Boost feature. Not only does it show snippets of some PS4 games, including Shadow of the Colossus, that are enhanced for the PS5, it also reveals a new Game Boost logo.

The PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with most PlayStation 4 games, and Game Boost offers improvements such as higher framerates, resolutions, and HDR support—more so than what the PS4 Pro is capable of. Some of the games that take advantage of the feature include Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, and God of War.

The end of the video shows Sony’s new Game Boost logo. Presumably, the Japanese firm will add it to the boxes of games that utilize the feature, much like Microsoft does with its Smart Delivery and Optimized for Series X logos.

The promo trailer shows off the revamped God of War and Ghost of Tsushima. It also reveals a game that hasn’t yet received an update to enable Game Boost: Shadow of the Colossus. Hopefully, this means more PS4 titles will soon be updated to run at 60fps/high resolutions. Bloodborne and Horizon Zero Dawn would undoubtedly be welcome additions.

Microsoft has put more focus on improving previous-gen games’ performance on its latest consoles than Sony, possibly due to the former having fewer exclusive titles for the Xbox Series X/S. Its FPS Boost can nearly double the original framerate on some older titles, reaching 120 fps in certain cases.