In a nutshell: Two years after it was first unveiled, Noctua's enormous, 1.5kg (3.3 pound) passive heatsink looks set for an imminent launch announcement after a listing for the cooler revealed its $100 price tag.

We first saw Noctua's "Fanless CPU Cooler" back at the pre-pandemic Computex 2019. The company gave a vague launch date of 2020, but, possibly due to Covid-19, it didn't go into mass production until December last year.

Now, Fanless Tech has highlighted a listing for the NH-P1 on Newegg. It's currently "Out of Stock," but it was shown with a $100 price earlier today.

The NH-P1 features twelve 1.5mm aluminum fins, six copper heatpipes, and a copper heatsink. According to Noctua, it uses an asymmetric design for better PCIe clearance and is 100 percent RAM compatible on LGA1200/115x and AM4 motherboards.

The cooler was demonstrated on an Intel Core i9-9900K back at Computex—an eight-core chip that can reach 5GHz and has a TDP of 95W. The listing's description recommends it be used with CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation, including "the 9900K, 9700K, or AMD Ryzen 2700X, 3950X 3700X, 3400G."

Image credit: Fanless Tech

The cooler is not recommended for overclocking, and Noctua advises that a system's ambient temperature and components can affect the amount of heat dissipation the NH-P1 can handle. The company doesn't give a general TDP specification but refers consumers to the CPU compatibility list that will arrive with the official launch. Noctua recommends pairing the cooler with an ultra-quiet fan, such as its NF-A12x25 LS-PWM, for extra performance.

The cooler uses Noctua's Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system, which is compatible with Intel's LGA115x, LGA1200, and LGA1200xx sockets and AMD's AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), and FM1 sockets. Buyers also get a tube of second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound with the NH-P1, along with a six-year warranty.