Facepalm: Windows 11 isn’t even here yet, but it’s already causing plenty of confusion and anger, mainly over the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirements. At least Microsoft has been clear about when the next OS launches—during the fourth quarter of the year—but that only applies to new PCs. Those waiting for the free upgrade won’t be installing Windows 11 until 2022.

The whole TPM issue has been a bit of a farce. Microsoft initially stated Windows 11 would only run on machines with TPM 2.0, then decided that TPM 1.2 was a requirement and TPM 2.0 was only recommended, then it changed TPM 2.0 back to a requirement. Now we’re hearing that some “special purpose commercial systems, custom order, and customer systems with a custom image” with Windows 11 will work without TPM enabled.

As we explain in this article, those with a PC between 1-3 years old should have no issue with the TPM requirement, as long as it’s enabled in your UEFI settings. You can download Microsoft’s Health Check to make sure your machine will work with the OS.

So, when will we get to find out if Windows 11 lives up to all the promises Microsoft made during the reveal? The company did say it was arriving later this year, which presumably applied to new machines and Windows 10 users wanting to upgrade for free. But only the former will see Windows 11 in 2021.

Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months. The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year. — Windows (@Windows) June 25, 2021

Replying to an inquiry about the release date, the official Windows Twitter account wrote that the Windows 11 rollout to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022. Some users could be waiting almost 12 months as the staggered release means the rollout will continue throughout the first half of next year.

There are some ways to grab Windows 11 before 2022, but they come with caveats. Those registered for the Windows Insider Program can grab the upcoming Beta, with some builds working on PCs that do not meet Windows 11’s minimum requirements. Or you could always buy a retail copy of Windows 11 if you’re desperate—assuming Microsoft decides to sell them.

Image credit: sdx15