Editor's take: Bethesda is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with a new anniversary edition of the game that drops later this year. In case you were needing yet another version of Skyrim to add to your collection, this is it.

Skyrim launched on November 11, 2011, and has since earned a reputation as one of the top open world RPGs ever produced. The game has remained relevant over the years thanks in part to a deluge of official and fan-made mods that bring even more functionality to an already impressive offering.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is described as the most definitive version of the game to date. It’ll include the full game plus all three official expansion packs and 500 pieces of unique content from the Creation Club.

It’s scheduled for launch on November 11, 2021 – exactly 10 years to the day that the original arrived – and will be available for PlayStation 4 (with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5), Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

That’s right, parent company Microsoft isn’t locking PlayStation gamers out of the fun after scooping up ZeniMax late last year for $7.5 billion. That’s probably a wise move, as more units will be sold this way and Microsoft won’t tick off a large faction of the gaming community by making the Anniversary Edition an exclusive to its platforms.

One group that has seemingly been left out is Nintendo. Microsoft made no mention of an Anniversary Edition for the Switch; gamers on that platform will have to continue to make do with the standard Skyrim release.