Why it matters: Nintendo is preparing to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Switch Online subscription service, multiple independent sources are reporting. With the three year anniversary of the service just a couple of weeks out, now would be a great time for Nintendo to boost the value of its offering even further.

The Nate the Hate podcast was first to report on the development earlier this week. Nintendo Life then chimed in, claiming its sources had confirmed to them that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles were coming to the service “really soon.” Now, Eurogamer has come forward to say that its own sources have also corroborated the reports.

Nintendo launched its Switch Online service on September 18, 2018. In addition to enabling online play, the service granted access to a persistent and expanding library of Nintendo Entertainment System games. A year later, Nintendo added SNES games to the mix.

I was looking through the NES Switch app with @KapuccinoHeck and @Simon1844. I found four emulator types:



Kachikachi (NES Classic)

Canoe (SNES Classic)

Hiyoko (???)

Count (???)



This could mean there will be two new Classic consoles and/or three new consoles for Switch Online. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 13, 2019

Also of note is the fact that data miners in 2019 discovered four emulation types in the NES Switch app: the NES and SNES, and two unaccounted for emulators named Hiyoko and Count. It is believed that Hiyoko could be an emulator for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

So, what about that fourth emulator type? The jury is still out on this one, but with a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition seemingly no longer in the cards, some are no doubt hopeful that the last great cartridge-based console could fill this slot.