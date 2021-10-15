In a nutshell: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available to pre-order starting next week ahead of global in-store availability in December. Assuming there are no shortages, it's safe to say that it'll be easier to find a mini fridge resembling an Xbox Series X than the actual console this holiday season.

Shortly after Microsoft revealed its Xbox Series X in late 2019, memes on how the console resembled a miniature refrigerator started pouring in. They gained so much traction that even Microsoft got in on the action. And last October, the company presented Snoop Dogg with a full-size replica for its birthday and hosted a giveaway for another unit on Twitter.

The chatter didn’t die down after that, so the following April, Microsoft promised gamers it would put a miniature version into production should the company beat out Skittles in a Twitter best brand competition. Microsoft won and is keeping its word.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge was created in partnership with Ukonic. It boasts surface features and LEDs made to resemble the console, including a matte-black finish. Inside, you’ll find two door shelves for snacks plus room for up to 10 cans of your favorite beverage. There’s even a USB port on the front of the fridge to charge your devices and a DC power adapter so you can take the fridge with you on the go.

Pre-orders open October 19 with in-store availability slated for December 2021 at several global retailers. Microsoft is working with Target in the US as its exclusive retail partner. Pricing is set at $99.99.