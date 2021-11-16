In a nutshell: 1Password developer AgileBits has announced a new version of its popular password manager for Windows PCs. With 1Password 8, the company says it went back to the drawing board to create the most modern, productive and secure version of the program to date.

It starts with a new design language, codenamed Knox, that jives nicely with Windows 11. There’s also a dark theme for those that prefer a more subdued look, but the enhancements go far deeper than a fresh coat of paint.

The new Watchtower Dashboard provides a quick view of your overall password health, highlighting areas of interest like password strength, reused passwords, compromised websites and items that are either expiring soon or already have.

Quick Access, meanwhile, allows you to find any item you need without having to leave the app you are working in. Simply press Ctrl + Shift + Space to pull up the intelligent query box, which can detect open apps and remember frequently used items for quicker access.

1Password 8 also includes Psst!, the secure password sharing tool announced last month that lets users quickly and easily share credentials with others using a single link.

The password manager is also faster than ever, thanks to some under-the-hood tuning of the Rust-powered core.

Interested parties can grab 1Password 8 from today for Windows 10 or Windows 11. Pricing starts at $2.99 per month for individual accounts, and there’s a 14-day free trial should you want to make sure it’s a good fit before committing.