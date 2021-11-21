Recap: An ex-Bungie composer was found in contempt of court for continuing to publish Destiny audio assets without permission. This action violated the terms of a previous lawsuit, stating that Marty O'Donnell did not comply with instruction to return all audio material in his possession to Bungie. In September, O'Donnell was ordered to pay $100,000 to Bungie as well as create a video asking fans to delete any wrongfully obtained audio.

The composer responsible for Halo's infamous theme music and the Destiny's franchise's soundtrack has posted a court-ordered video to his fans. The video includes a court-approved message urging fans stop sharing and delete any non-commercially available material, including any music related to his previously unreleased musical score, Music of the Spheres.

The eight-part score, which was created with composer Michael Salvatori and former Beatle Paul McCartney, was shelved in 2013 when Activision decided not to use the previously-agreed upon composition for Destiny's E3 trailer.

O'Donnell was later fired by Bungie and went on to ignite a years-long legal feud. Following one legal battle regarding unpaid wages, the former composer was ordered to return all Destiny-related material, including any related to the Music of the Spheres.

In 2019, O'Donnell found himself in trouble once again for posting Bungie's protected content. These actions directly violated the court's previous injunction, and in May 2021 this led to an updated ruling in Bungie's favor. That ruling required O'Donnell to pay Bungie upwards of $100,000 and release a video statement (above) to anyone that has the audio in their possession.

In the video, O'Donnell freely admits he has not and does not have the legal authority to own or distribute non-commercially available material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres.

The music, which is owned by Bungie, has since been released and made available through official channels. In the video O'Donnell clearly states that the request does not apply to any Destiny or Music of the Spheres material that was lawfully obtained from commercially available sources.