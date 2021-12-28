Editor's take: CES 2022 has taken another major hit as a handful of additional exhibitors have called off plans for an in-person presence. How many more dings can the trade show take before organizers pull the plug?

OnePlus confirmed to TechCrunch that it will no longer have boots on the ground next week, either. The Chinese smartphone maker wasn’t an official CES exhibitor but still planned to have a presence in Las Vegas, likely setting up shop in a fancy hotel suite to entertain select attendees.

AMD in a statement issued to multiple publications said that after careful deliberation, they have decided to cancel their in-person presence at the upcoming trade show. The company will instead transition to a virtual experience and said it looks forward to sharing its news as scheduled on January 4.

MSI on Tuesday also canceled its physical presence at CES, owing to the growth of confirmed omicron cases in the US. Like the others, MSI will instead showcase its new products through two separate events.

MSI Gameverse will stream live on January 4 at 1 p.m. Pacific and showcase the company’s latest laptop lineup. MSI-VERSE, meanwhile, will consist of three categories: gaming, content creation and business & productivity, and be available to view from January 5-8.

Despite all the cancellations, the in-person element of CES 2022 is still moving forward. Several other major tech companies including Samsung, LG, Sony and Qualcomm are all still on board as of this writing.