In a nutshell: Lego will soon launch an updated version of the iconic DeLorean "Time Machine" from the Back to the Future trilogy. It's far more complex than Lego's Time Machine from 2013, featuring a three-in-one design that can transform into any variant of the Time Machine with a little work.

The 1,872-piece set comes with everything needed to build the Time Machine from either the first, second or third movie. Each build requires elements from the full set, so you won't be able to have more than one complete car at any given time.

Lego went all out with the set, recreating memorable details from the films including wheels that fold down for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, a box of plutonium, proper gull-wing doors and a light-up flux capacitor.

There are even swappable license plates, a banana and tin can to power Mr. Fusion, and a mini replica of Marty's hoverboard.

This isn't Lego's first Time Machine, but it is by far the most polished. A 401-piece set released in 2013 looks like a child's toy compared to this new version, but it was also far more affordable at just $34.99.

If Back to the Future isn't your jam, fret not as Lego has plenty of other geeky goodies to choose from. The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System is still on my wish list but at $229.99, it'll probably remain there alongside the $249.99 house from Home Alone. Lego's Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone, however, is far more affordable at just $69.99.

The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine set arrives on April 1 priced at $169.99.