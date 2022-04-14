TL;DR: The Glorious Model I is a new lightweight mouse with an ergonomic shape. It brings customizable, magnetically-attached side buttons to the company's usual formula of great-performing gaming mice at attractive price points.

Glorious has just released the latest gaming mouse in its ODIN lineup, the Model I, and it is poised to become a direct competitor to Logitech's immensely popular G502.

Tipping the scales at just 69g, the Model I is a lightweight wired mouse with honeycomb cutouts on the top and bottom of the shell. It features a right-handed ergonomic shape with a thumb rest. Inside is a PixArt PAW3370-based BAMF sensor, which can go up to 19,000 DPI, and the Glorious main switches are rated for 80 million actuations.

The Model I has nine programmable buttons, including four thumb buttons. Two of these are customizable, so you can choose whichever of the four included shapes you prefer or remove them entirely if you don't need them.

Rounding out the features are a flexible mouse cord, a DPI indicator on the bottom, rounded pure PTFE feet, and, of course, three-zone RGB lighting. The Glorious Model I is available starting today in black or white for $59.99.

If you're looking for alternatives, Logitech's tried-and-true G502 Hero is currently on sale for $40, although it weighs a hefty 121g. The Razer Basilisk V3 is a viable option costing $60, but the wireless Basilisk X Hyperspeed seems like a way better deal at just $38. Finally, there's the Asus ROG Chakram Core, which features a programmable joystick, at $69.