What just happened? Gigabyte has announced a new product that straddles the line between gaming monitor and television. Measuring a monstrous 55 inches, the 4K Gigabyte S55U offers a slew of compelling features that includes a 120Hz refresh rate, quantum dot tech, HDMI 2.1, and Android OS with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

The Gigabyte S55U seems to offer something for all use cases. The HDMI 2.1 spec makes it ideal for those who want to get the most from their PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles. It also uses the Android operating system, so you get a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote and shortcuts for the YouTube, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime apps. It's a bit like Samsung's 43-inch Smart Monitor but with more of a gaming focus.

This is still a gaming monitor at heart, of course. That 55-inch panel uses VA technology alongside quantum dots to offer a more vibrant display with 96% DCI-P3/140% sRGB color space coverage and greater brightness and HDR effects.

Elsewhere, the Gigabyte S55U features 132 local dimming zones for enhanced contrast, 500cd / m2 standard and 1,500cd / m2 peak brightness, 2ms GTG (min) and 5ms GTG(avg.) response speeds, and a 5000:1 contrast ratio. One thing that may disappoint is that it comes with FreeSync Premium rather than G-Sync.

The monitor has plenty of support for HDR content—Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG—and audio is provided by two 10W Dolby Atmos/ DTS HD speakers along with an audio jack and optical fiber out.

Connectivity-wise, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Downstream port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Upstream port, one USB 2.0, one Ethernet, wireless 802.11ac, and Bluetooth.

Gigabyte hasn't revealed when the S55U will launch or the all-important price. It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against our current favorite large-format 4K HDR monitor/TV, the 48-inch LG C1 OLED, which is available for around $1,000.