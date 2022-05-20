What just happened? Hitman 3 will soon be even more visually appealing for select PC players. IO Interactive recently announced that real-time ray traced reflections and shadows are coming to the World of Assassination. The developer warns that ray tracing is taxing on hardware and suggests gamers adjust graphics quality according to match their GPU's capabilities for the best experience.

Patch 3.110 will also add support for adaptive supersampling tech including AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 and Nvidia DLSS. Unsurprisingly, IO Interactive recommends enabling FSR or DLSS when using ray tracing for improved performance.

Ray Tracing and Adaptive Supersampling arrives for our PC players with patch 3.110 on May 24.



Ray Tracing brings higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination through HITMAN 3. Find the requirements right here: https://t.co/wWnk0dKDJp pic.twitter.com/TRQr433l7v — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) May 19, 2022

Minimum hardware requirements for running the game at 1080p with supersampling enabled and ray tracing reflection quality set to medium include a GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 6600 XT, an Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and at least 8GB of RAM.

If you're after 1440p quality with supersampling activated and reflection quality on high, IO calls for at least a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6900 XT, a Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 7 5800X and a minimum of 16GB of RAM.

With the new features, Hitman 3 will become one of just a handful of games that'll support Intel's XeSS, AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS.

Patch 3.110 for Hitman 3 lands on May 24. You'll also want the latest drivers for your respective Nvidia or AMD graphics card, which you can pick up from our downloads section.