In a nutshell: One of the most iconic weapons in the Destiny franchise is getting a real-life counterpart courtesy of Nerf. The Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn is an adult-sized blaster modeled after the in-game exotic rocket launcher. The 1:1 toy features the same sculpted details you'd find on the in-game weapon and measures over four feet in length.

It comes with three Nerf Mega shells, which each hold three Nerf Mega darts. Two AA batteries are also required but not included.

The blaster is part of the Nerf LMTD line, which makes cross-promotional blasters for various brands such as last year's Nerf LMTD Halo Needler. It is recommended for ages 12 and up.

The oversized blaster is a neat collectible for sure but it's probably not something you want to carry onto the field of battle. It's a lot like water gun fights of yesteryear, where there would always be one kid that showed up with the biggest and baddest gun on the block. The problem was, it was too heavy and unwieldy to actually be useful, and the kid would end up getting soaked first. This is essentially that, but with foam darts instead of water.

Bungie's consumer products team has come up with a unique pre-order process for the Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn.

In order to ensure diehards get first dibs, you'll need to complete the in-game quest in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack before July 7 to unlock the rocket launcher in order to qualify for the early access pre-order window. The window opens on July 7 and runs through July 21. Eligible players must be signed up for Bungie Rewards and the Bungie Store to purchase during the early access window. Any units left over after the early access window will be available to everyone. Pricing is set at $185.