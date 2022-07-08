Bottom line: Intel's 14th-gen processors will debut several technologies the company's been working on, including a multi-tiled design, new architectures for the CPU and the iGPU, and the Intel 4 process node. Today's leak also mentions a new type of ultra-low-power CPU core design.

Today, we're getting an early look at Intel's upcoming 14th-gen mobile platforms, including Meteor Lake-U, -P, and -H, courtesy of a new leak by Igor's Lab. This generation of chips will be the first to feature Intel's tile-based architecture, with the mobile CPUs mentioned today consisting of four tiles.

The compute tile will use the Intel 4 manufacturing process and have up to six P-cores and eight E-cores on ML-P and -H, while the low-power ML-U processors will feature two fewer P-cores at the high-end. These cores will reportedly feature new microarchitectures, so expect improved IPC performance.

The GPU tile will utilize TSMC's 3nm node and feature up to 128 execution units, as many as Intel's discrete Arc A380 graphics card. It might also feature a new Xe-LPG GPU architecture, whereas today's Alder Lake processors use Xe-LP.

Starting with Meteor Lake, Intel will split the PCH into two separate tiles. The SoC tile will allegedly feature all the various controllers needed in a modern CPU, while the I/O tile will only have the actual interfaces, including USB, PCIe, and SATA.

The memory controller in these new processors will support up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, with Meteor Lake-H will also gaining support for PCIe 5.0 connectivity. This feature is currently only found on Alder Lake-S and -HX CPUs, both of which feature desktop-class dies.

the number of ulp core is two and only in the soc tile. — Raichu (@OneRaichu) July 7, 2022

Interestingly, there's also mention of the SoC tile having two separate LP E-cores. These ultra-low-power cores might get used for background applications or when the device is in low-power states, such as hibernation or sleep.

The leak claims that Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs will launch in the second half of next year.