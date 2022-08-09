In brief: Samsung is giving customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 a special bonus: an NFT. While that's unlikely to incentivize most people, it does have some practical uses in the form of discounts at certain retailers.

Samsung has already used NFTs as a pre-order bonus for its devices; those who reserved a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 tablet ahead of time in South Korea were rewarded with a New Galaxy NFT. The non-fungible token will also be given to customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The foldables are being unveiled at the company's Unpacked event tomorrow, which you can watch live on TechSpot.

Unlike other NFTs, whose only benefits tend to be their resale value, the New Galaxy NFT offers non-digital goodies. SamMobile writes that Samsung has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with several local companies that will give owners of the NFT in South Korea discounts and savings at Digital Plaza, Show Gold, The Shilla Duty Free Shop, and e-Cruise when the token is authenticated.

Most pre-order customers probably won't care about receiving an NFT as a bonus, but one that doubles as a discount card is a more appealing prospect. Unfortunately, it does seem that the offer will be limited to the South Korean market as Samsung hasn't said if it plans to offer the New Galaxy NFT bonus in other locations.

There is at least one pre-order offer that those in the US will definitely be able to enjoy. Samsung is giving up to $200 in Samsung Credit to those who reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4. The offer, available now, gives $100 for pre-ordering one of the phones or $200 for reserving a Galaxy Watch or Buds or bundling them with a Z Fold/Flip 4.

Last month saw what appear to be official renders of the new foldables leak online. As suspected, their designs differ little from the predecessors, with the internals and less obvious screen creases said to be the major upgrades. We also heard a rumor that Samsung will be dropping the "Z" part of the phones' names due to the letter's negative association with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.