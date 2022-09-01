WTF?! The annual IFA technology trade show kicks off in Berlin tomorrow, though some companies like to unveil their products ahead of schedule. One of these is LG, which has revealed a fridge that could definitely be described as unique.

Long gone are the days when fridges did nothing more than keep food and drink cold. Today's internet-connected, transparent-screened, TV-sporting models turn kitchens into entertainment zones, and nowhere is that more evident than LG's MoodUP refrigerator.

LG says the MoodUp delivers advanced refrigeration and smart technologies for better food freshness and enhanced convenience, but who cares about those things when it's covered in LED panels that can change color?

Using LG's ThinQ app, owners can select from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 for the lower, or they can choose a color theme such as Nature.

But making this the world's most fabulous fridge wasn't enough for LG. It also features built-in Bluetooth speakers that can be linked to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop for streaming music from apps or LG's Music Collection playlist. Best of all, the LED panels' colors change in sync with whatever is playing, turning your kitchen into a veritable nightclub.

Those LED panels do have practical uses. If a door sensor detects that the fridge compartment has been left open for too long, the panel on the open door blinks repeatedly. Less practical is the way the panels blink when someone approaches the fridge, a way of saying "welcome," apparently.

LG notes the freezer door glows brighter at night time to help people searching for a midnight snack find their way to the food, incredibly.

For those who'd rather not have their kitchen bathed in the multi-colored glow of blinking disco lights, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White when the LEDs are turned off. It also comes with upgraded voice recognition and Wi-Fi, naturally.

No word from LG about prices or model types. The press images that show two fridges side-by-side appear to include a four-door version with a (possibly optional) transparent segment and a single-door model with two freezer compartments.