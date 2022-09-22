In brief: Nvidia officially revealed the RTX 4090 this week, confirming rumors that the next-gen card is both incredibly powerful and absolutely massive. Third-party models from various companies are now being unveiled, including one from one Gigabyte that is so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside it.

Nvidia AIB partners including Asus, MSI, Colorful, and others—not EVGA, obviously—have been showing off their takes on the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB, and RTX 4080 12GB, formerly known as the RTX 4070 (probably).

In the case of the RTX 4090, even Nvidia's Founders Edition looked gigantic in CEO Jensen Huang's hand during the GTC keynote, but the third-party versions of the flagship are, in many cases, even larger.

VideoCardz writes that Gigabyte's RTX 4090 Aorus Master is a triple-fan four-slot beast measuring just over 14 inches long and 6.3 inches wide. The publication estimates that you could easily stack four Mini-ITX cards inside it. With a volume of 4,383 mm³, you could even fit ten Radeon RX 6400 low-profile cards inside the same space. It is noted, however, that Gigabyte is not adding triple or quadruple I/O brackets to its cards, unlike other companies.

We're also seeing RTX 4090s with AIO liquid cooling solutions. MSI's Suprim Liquid, for example, offers hybrid cooling in the form of a 240mm radiator and a pair of Silent Gale P12 120m fans.

Colorful's Neptune series also offers liquid cooling RTX 4000-series cards, which have the advantage of being just 2 PCIe slots wide. Its Vulcan series, meanwhile, include an all-new iGame Smart LCD—a detachable magnetic display.

There are also Zotac's curvy, skateboard-like AMP Extreme AIRO, Trinity, and Trinity OC cards. We saw some of these in leaked images before the RTX 4000-series announcement; it's good to discover this was one leak that wasn't a fake.

Nvidia AIB partners are putting a lot of focus on new and improved cooling features for their RTX 4090/4080 cards, so it'll be interesting to see what the reviews reveal once they arrive in October and November.