In brief: Adafruit Industries recently published a helpful PSA to remind parents to carefully inspect their kids' candy this Halloween. Apparently their candy inspectors found a Milky Way running Doom. Crazy, right?

Halloween is less than a week away and kids are no doubt gearing up for the big night of candy collecting. While arguments persist over costume choice or the best trick-or-treating strategy to maximize hauls, I think we can all agree that the long-running debate over the best Halloween candy has been settled once and for all.

Adafruit Industries is an open-source hardware company based in New York City that sells all sorts of DIY electronics and kits. The company did not mention any specifics about the build in the video's description but earlier this year, they detailed getting the game running on a QT Py ESP32 Pico board. Could this be what's powering the candy bar of Doom?

That project involved porting Retro-Go to the board and loading the shareware version of Doom from a microSD card. The candy bar screen does not appear to match the 240x240 resolution of the TFT IPS screen on the Pico board, but part of it could be masked by the candy frame with the game's output adjusted accordingly.

Running Doom is often the "hello world" equivalent of hardware, and we have seen it loaded onto all sorts of devices over the years.

Most recently, a hacker managed to get the classic FPS running on a John Deere tractor touchscreen. Other notable efforts include getting it to run on an Ikea smart lamp, a smart fridge, the Playdate from Panic (using the crank to fire the chaingun is just awesome) and a Lego brick. Someone even leveraged a Doom II exploit to run Doom inside Doom and figured out a way to run Doom in Notepad at 60 frames per second.

So, what is the best Halloween candy?

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.