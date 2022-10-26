In a nutshell: SpaceX is offering a new Starlink internet service for RVs, one that can be used while the vehicle is in motion. The catch is that the required dish and mount costs $2,500, almost five times more than the standard kit.

SpaceX launched the Starlink for RVs service back in May. As the name suggests, it's designed specifically for RV owners who want to access the internet while in their vehicle. The setup kit is $599, and there's a $135 monthly charge, which is $25 more than regular Starlink. The big caveat is that it can't be used while the RV is moving.

That limitation isn't present in the all-new Flat High Performance Starlink for RVs service. The company writes that it allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion. It uses a larger terminal that can see 35% more of the sky than the standard version's kit and is better at withstanding extreme weather while offering improved performance in high temperatures and snow.

Enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while on the move! Now accepting orders for the flat high-performance Starlink, which provides connectivity while in motion on land → https://t.co/tWDPs3JDWK pic.twitter.com/z2HNxaizdW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 25, 2022

RV passengers will likely appreciate being able to access the internet while traveling down highways and the like, but the service doesn't come cheap. The dish and mount's $2,500 price is nearly two thousand dollars more than the stationary-only version, though the monthly cost remains the same at $135. And like the standard option, you can pause and restart the service, so you won't be paying while it isn't being used.

Starlink has been expanding its internet service to other areas this year. In addition to RVs, both moving and static, it has launched Starlink Maritime, which is designed for the extreme conditions faced by boats, ships, yachts, and oil rigs. Users must pay a one-time cost of $10,000, followed by $5,000 per month to access this service.

A more recent addition is Starlink Aviation, a high-speed, low-latency, in-flight internet connectivity option that'll work regardless of your location. It offers up to 350 Mbps to each plane with latency as low as 20 ms, allowing passengers to enjoy online gaming, video calls, and connections to virtual private networks. Pricing is set at $15,500 to $25,000 per month for unlimited data with a one-time hardware fee of $150,000.