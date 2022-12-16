Something to look forward to: Henry Cavill's love of The Witcher 3 game meant his role as Geralt of Rivia was well-suited. But the actor's next potential project, now that he'll no longer be playing Superman again, could be a match made in heaven: the tabletop miniature-loving king of the nerds is set to star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game after months of discussions with owner Games Workshop.

In addition to being a fan of all things PCs and someone who builds his own rigs, Cavill has made no secret of his Warhammer obsession. The actor showed off his miniature-painting skills on Instagram back in 2020 and famously completed Total War: Warhammer 2 six times, as six different races. He also appeared on the UK's The Graham Norton Show to explain that Warhammer isn't the same as World of Warcraft while talking about the tabletop franchise's painting and gaming aspects.

It's been a busy few weeks for Cavill. The actor announced he would be leaving Netflix's The Witcher series after the third season, which airs this summer, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of the White Wolf. Cavill had also confirmed his return as Superman in the DC Universe movies, so it was assumed his departure from The Witcher was due to scheduling conflicts.

However, Cavill announced this week that he had been dropped as The Man of Steel following a meeting with DC Studio's new co-chairmen, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The pair are working on a new Superman project that focuses on Clark Kent's younger years, so Cavill won't be playing the character.

Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 series is still in the very early stages, so we might see Cavill in other projects before taking on Chaos Gods and Orcs in the grim darkness of the far future.

Back in 2019, Games Workshop announced it had teamed up with Big Light Productions to create a live-action TV series set in the 40K universe. The show was to follow Inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn and his band of investigators, but we've not heard anything more since then.