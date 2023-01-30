In brief: A foldable iPad is set to arrive earlier than anticipated according to one noted Apple analyst. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a series of tweets that there might not be a new iPad released in the next 9-12 months. Apple's iPad mini refresh is likely to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2024, he added.

Should this scenario come to fruition, it wouldn't be surprising to see year-over-year iPad shipments decline by up to 15 percent.

The 2023 iPad drought would pave the way for an all-new model sporting a foldable design to debut sometime next year. Kuo isn't the first to speak on the subject of a foldable iPad, but other predictions have it scheduled to arrive in 2025 or beyond.

My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Kuo said he is positive about the foldable iPad landing in 2024, and has heard that it will feature a carbon fiber kickstand from Chinese manufacturer Anjie Technology. Carbon fiber is lightweight and durable although it is typically more expensive than plastic or metal. A company the size of Apple, however, could likely negotiate a favorable fee for the material.

The analyst said he expects a foldable iPad to boost shipments in the category and enhance Apple's product mix.

Unfortunately, Kuo didn't share details regarding Apple's planned implementation. Will Cupertino employ a flexible plastic membrane like we've seen in recent foldable smartphones or opt for a two-part design using traditional ridged displays like we saw with Microsoft's Surface Duo 2? The answer will most likely depend on the form factor.

A foldable iPad could take the shape of an oversized tablet when opened, but that seems a bit illogical and cumbersome. It's more likely that we'll see a foldable iPad with a focus on portability (it could fold down to half the size of a standard iPad) or a clamshell with a screen on top and a virtual keyboard on the bottom. Then again, the latter really isn't all that much different from a normal laptop which is already well established.

Image credit: Robert Nickson