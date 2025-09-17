Reviewers Liked

  • Stellar A19 Pro performance with vapor chamber cooling
  • Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant
  • Center Stage Camera is compelling and useful
  • Brighter, less reflective display
  • Versatile and excellent triple-camera system, with some of the best video recording capabilities on a phone

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Heavier and thicker than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Lacks "wow" AI features
  • Between Liquid Glass and myriad changes, iOS 26 is different enough to be sometimes confusing