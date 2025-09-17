Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max pushes the iconic iPhone in bold new directions and colors. It's recognizable, but different in ways that make it eye-catching. The performance is stellar, and the cameras set a new high-water mark for smartphone photography. For people who demand more from their smartphone, there may be no better choice.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
Reviewers Liked
- Stellar A19 Pro performance with vapor chamber cooling
- Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant
- Center Stage Camera is compelling and useful
- Brighter, less reflective display
- Versatile and excellent triple-camera system, with some of the best video recording capabilities on a phone
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Heavier and thicker than iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Lacks "wow" AI features
- Between Liquid Glass and myriad changes, iOS 26 is different enough to be sometimes confusing