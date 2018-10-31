A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is retro wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.

Lumen P3

Photo by Rebecca Oliver
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop

Santa Monica Pier Light

Photo by Fabio Ballasina
Resolution: 4272 × 2848
Works on: Desktop

Mirror, car, reflection and shiny

Photo by Austris Augusts
Resolution: 4608 × 3072
Works on: Desktop

Retro Mob

Found in Imgur
Resolution: 1440 x 2560
Works on: Mobile

Summertime

Photo by Ev
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop

90's CDs

Photo by Natalie Perea
Resolution: 2048 × 1536
Works on: Desktop

Daft Punk with a Delorean

Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop

Retro Radio

Photo by Shawn Knight
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Desktop - 4K

LOLing Skeletor

Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Best for: Desktop

Canon Argentique

Photo by Yoann Siloine
Resolution: 4818 × 7227
Works on: Mobile

Lightbulbs in a moody coffee shop

Photo by Max Busse
Resolution: 6240 × 4160
Works on: Desktop

Glossy red car body

Photo by Mitch Rosen
Resolution: 5265 × 3514
Works on: Desktop

Wet glass and colors

Photo by Das Sasha
Resolution: 3024 × 3780
Works on: Mobile

Light, color, bright and neon

Photo by Efe Kurnaz
Resolution: 3223 × 4834
Works on: Mobile

Car, grill, engine and hood

Photo by Chris Knight
Resolution: 4160 × 6240
Works on: Mobile

Brompton Rd. at night

Photo by Biel Morro
Resolution: 3757 × 5651
Works on: Mobile

Nostalgic

Photo by zhan zhang
Resolution: 3200 × 4000
Works on: Mobile

Chun Li vs Charlie aka 'Break'

Found on Orioto at Deviant Art
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Mario Fan Art

Found on Orioto at Deviant Art
Resolution: 1920 x 1081
Works on: Desktop

Shadows of Tatooine

Found on Raymond Swanland
Resolution: 1920 x 1200
Works on: Desktop

Turquoise vintage car

Photo by Michele Spinnato
Resolution: 5138 × 3425
Works on: Desktop

Printed Circuit Board

Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K

Retro Star Wars

Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Mobile - 4K