A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is retro wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.

Lumen P3

Photo by Rebecca Oliver

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop

Santa Monica Pier Light

Photo by Fabio Ballasina

Resolution: 4272 × 2848

Works on: Desktop

Mirror, car, reflection and shiny

Photo by Austris Augusts

Resolution: 4608 × 3072

Works on: Desktop

Retro Mob

Found in Imgur

Resolution: 1440 x 2560

Works on: Mobile

Summertime

Photo by Ev

Resolution: 3456 × 2304

Works on: Desktop

90's CDs

Photo by Natalie Perea

Resolution: 2048 × 1536

Works on: Desktop

Daft Punk with a Delorean

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Works on: Desktop

Retro Radio

Photo by Shawn Knight

Resolution: 4576 x 3056

Works on: Desktop - 4K

LOLing Skeletor

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Best for: Desktop

Canon Argentique

Photo by Yoann Siloine

Resolution: 4818 × 7227

Works on: Mobile

Lightbulbs in a moody coffee shop

Photo by Max Busse

Resolution: 6240 × 4160

Works on: Desktop

Glossy red car body

Photo by Mitch Rosen

Resolution: 5265 × 3514

Works on: Desktop

Wet glass and colors

Photo by Das Sasha

Resolution: 3024 × 3780

Works on: Mobile

Light, color, bright and neon

Photo by Efe Kurnaz

Resolution: 3223 × 4834

Works on: Mobile

Car, grill, engine and hood

Photo by Chris Knight

Resolution: 4160 × 6240

Works on: Mobile

Brompton Rd. at night

Photo by Biel Morro

Resolution: 3757 × 5651

Works on: Mobile

Nostalgic

Photo by zhan zhang

Resolution: 3200 × 4000

Works on: Mobile

Chun Li vs Charlie aka 'Break'

Found on Orioto at Deviant Art

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Mario Fan Art

Found on Orioto at Deviant Art

Resolution: 1920 x 1081

Works on: Desktop

Shadows of Tatooine

Found on Raymond Swanland

Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Works on: Desktop

Turquoise vintage car

Photo by Michele Spinnato

Resolution: 5138 × 3425

Works on: Desktop

Printed Circuit Board

Resolution: 2160 x 3840

Works on: Mobile - 4K

Retro Star Wars

Resolution: 4576 x 3056

Works on: Mobile - 4K