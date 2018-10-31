A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition
This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is retro wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3: Retro Wallpapers
- Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers (tomorrow!)
- Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism
Lumen P3
Photo by Rebecca Oliver
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop
Santa Monica Pier Light
Photo by Fabio Ballasina
Resolution: 4272 × 2848
Works on: Desktop
Mirror, car, reflection and shiny
Photo by Austris Augusts
Resolution: 4608 × 3072
Works on: Desktop
Retro Mob
Found in Imgur
Resolution: 1440 x 2560
Works on: Mobile
Summertime
Photo by Ev
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop
90's CDs
Photo by Natalie Perea
Resolution: 2048 × 1536
Works on: Desktop
Daft Punk with a Delorean
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop
Retro Radio
Photo by Shawn Knight
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Desktop - 4K
LOLing Skeletor
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Best for: Desktop
Canon Argentique
Photo by Yoann Siloine
Resolution: 4818 × 7227
Works on: Mobile
Lightbulbs in a moody coffee shop
Photo by Max Busse
Resolution: 6240 × 4160
Works on: Desktop
Glossy red car body
Photo by Mitch Rosen
Resolution: 5265 × 3514
Works on: Desktop
Wet glass and colors
Photo by Das Sasha
Resolution: 3024 × 3780
Works on: Mobile
Light, color, bright and neon
Photo by Efe Kurnaz
Resolution: 3223 × 4834
Works on: Mobile
Car, grill, engine and hood
Photo by Chris Knight
Resolution: 4160 × 6240
Works on: Mobile
Brompton Rd. at night
Photo by Biel Morro
Resolution: 3757 × 5651
Works on: Mobile
Nostalgic
Photo by zhan zhang
Resolution: 3200 × 4000
Works on: Mobile
Chun Li vs Charlie aka 'Break'
Found on Orioto at Deviant Art
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Mario Fan Art
Found on Orioto at Deviant Art
Resolution: 1920 x 1081
Works on: Desktop
Shadows of Tatooine
Found on Raymond Swanland
Resolution: 1920 x 1200
Works on: Desktop
Turquoise vintage car
Photo by Michele Spinnato
Resolution: 5138 × 3425
Works on: Desktop
Printed Circuit Board
Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K
Retro Star Wars
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Mobile - 4K