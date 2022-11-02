Google Play Games is a PC application that lets you browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. Besides enjoying your favorite Android games on a PC, you'll have keyboard and mouse access, seamless sync across devices, and integration with Google Play Points. Google Play Games is not yet available for Mac.

What are the minimum requirements to run Google Play Games?

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

How is Google Play Games for Windows different from the Google Play Games mobile app?

The Google Play Games mobile app is primarily focused on the instant games experience where you can jump right into casual games. We'll have more announcements for the mobile app in the near future. Going forward, "Google Play Games" will refer to the PC experience where you can enjoy your favorite Android games.

What games are available on Google Play Games for Windows beta?

Currently, over 40 games are available across the beta regions. Some of the titles are 1945 Air Force, Arknights, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King's Return, Asphalt 9: Legends, Awaken: Chaos Era, Beasts & Puzzles: Awakening, Botworld Adventure, Braveland Heroes, Bricks Breaker Quest, Cash Frenzy - Casino Slots, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Cookie Run: OvenBreak, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Open House, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tow, Pixel Starships, Day R survival: Last Survivor, Dragon Mania Legends, Dragonscapes Adventure, Dungeon Knight, Empire Takeover: Win by IQ, Evony: The King's Return, Game of Sultans, Gardenscapes, Hades' Star, Homescapes, Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing, Hungry Shark Evolution, Idel Heroes, Ide Mafia - Tycoon Manager, OTR - Offroad Car Driving Game, and WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards

Features

Android mobile games, now available on PC

Experience bigger, bolder versions of select mobile games on Google's gaming platform for PC.

Level up with improved controls

Use your mouse and keyboard to gain agility and boost your performance.

Immerse yourself in the game like never before

Get closer to the action with a bigger screen and optimized graphics.

Pick up where you left off - anytime, anywhere

Sync your progress and game library across devices with a single sign-in to your Google account. Start playing on your phone, switch to your PC, then pick up on your phone again.

Earn rewards as you play

With Google Play Points, you'll earn points on everything you buy with Google Play Games, including in-app items and subscriptions. You can rack up and redeem Play Points on your PC through the same process you use on your mobile device.

What's New

Earlier this year, we announced that Google Play Games would be coming to PCs as a beta experience in a limited number of markets. Our goal was to gather early feedback so we could continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world. In August, we expanded the product to more players in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia. Beginning today, we're excited to make Google Play Games beta available for download to all players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Google Play Games is available to download in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In the last few months, our Google Play Games catalog growth has been accelerating with many popular mobile titles including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King's Return. All of these titles and dozens more can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google.

Our broader goal continues to be meeting players where they are and giving them access to their games on as many devices as possible. Players participating in the beta have expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favorite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. Additionally, since launching earlier this year we have made significant strides to reach even more players by reducing the minimum spec requirements to PCs running Windows 10+ with an integrated graphics card and 4+ core CPU.

We're thrilled to expand our platform to more markets for players to enjoy their favorite games on Google Play. As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback. To sign up for future announcements, or to access the beta in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, or Australia, please go to g.co/googleplaygames. If you're an Android games developer looking to learn more about Google Play Games, please express interest on our developer site. We'll have more to share on future beta releases and regional availability soon.