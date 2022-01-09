With GameLoop you can play on your Windows PC, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Cyber Hunter, Clash Royale and much more! GameLoop, the Official android emulator for PUBGM and Call of Duty. Join 500 million GameLoop players and enjoy the best gaming experience. GameLoop is able to display vibrant graphics and the same visual quality by PC rendering hardware.

Gameloop is the next generation android emulator offered to you by Tencent, the same company that created the Android version of the popular battle royale video game PUBG and that has distributed highly efficient Android emulator on PC called Tencent Gaming Buddy. After many months of working on new features and upgrades to old services, Tencent has released an updated version of Tencent Gaming Buddy app, finally exiting it from its original beta status with brand new interface, access to new tools, and with completely new branding that renames this app into Game Loop.

In its core, GameLoop is still the best Android emulator that you can use to bring many of the popular mobile games to life straight on your PC screen. What is new however are built-in services for optimizing your network performance, support for easier discovery of online friends for coop and MP play, built-in access for watching live streams on Nimotv and Nonolive services, and GameCenter - a centralized hub for discovering, downloading and playing wide variety of most popular Android games of today (including PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Arena of Valor, Clash of Kings, Candy Crush Saga, Rise of Kingdoms, Idle Heroes,Paper.io 2 and many others). By installing GameLoop on your home PC or a laptop, you can not only experience android games on your monitor or TV, but you can also reproduce them in in a way that vastly outperforms the capabilities of modern mobile hardware.

Advanced PC rendering hardware and almost an unlimited amount of memory can help you achieve rendering performance that is impossible on mobile phones and tablets, and built-in services such as game lobbies and friend management can help you to better organize your online sessions.

Installation and Use

The Game Loop emulator comes in a small package that can be installed to your PC in mere seconds by simply following on-screen instructions. Be aware that the emulator does not come with any games that are preinstalled on your system, but thankfully, you can easily find any number of Free games inside the Game Center tab and download them with ease. Upon first booting of the app, GameLoop will immediately recommend you to download and start playing PUBG Mobile, which simplifies things for novices and enables them to set up the emulator for gameplay with just a single mouse click and a bit of waiting time for the game to be automatically downloaded and installed. The interface of Game Loop is simplified and modernized compared to the older Tencent Gaming Buddy app. The main screen of the app features four main tabs on the left (Login, My Games, Game Center, and Live), with few tools dispersed on the edges, such as access to friend list, search field, preferences and more.

Features

The fastest and most optimized Android gaming emulator for PC

The official emulator app of the popular battle royale F2P game PUBG MOBILE.

Wide compatibility with some of the most popular Android games of today.

Take full advantage of your powerful CPU, GPU, and RAM hardware to render Android games better than on mobile.

Full control customization.

Play Free Fire APK

Optimized networking for lag-free gaming.

Built-in friend list and user discovery support

Integrated game browser with one-click download and install procedure.

Requires 1.5GB of free hard drive space with PUBG Mobile installed.

Optimized for use on modern Windows OS (7, 8 and 10).

100% Free.

What's New

Fixed key mapping and crushing error for PUBGM Patch 1.7

Fixed download error for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10

Translated Chinese content in pop-up windows

Improved bug reporting experience by update tool

Game for all - PUBGM AOW4.4 is available for low-end PCs.

Advanced AOW7.1 engine - ultra-high frame rate of 90 frames.

Brand new interface - exploring games has never been easier

Play more - BGMI, Candy Crush, and TikTok are now available.

Beta