What's New

Radeon Super Resolution

New "Sharpen Effect" slider that allows you to fine-tune the sharpness effect of RSR to your own desired settings.

DirectX 11 optimizations for Radeon RX 6000 series

Up to 8% increase in performance in DirectX® 11-based games, using AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1 RS-470

AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations for Death Stranding and Watch Dogs: Legion

Up to 10% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 13% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs: Legion, using AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-471

Up to 12% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 24% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs: Legion, using AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-472

Up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs: Legion, using AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 on the Radeon RX 6650 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-473

Known Issues

Visual corruption may be seen in-game menus on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition using Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Some textures may flicker during movement in War Thunder using Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Foliage corruption may be seen in The Elder Scrolls® Online with ultra pre-set settings using Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.

Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Package Contents

The AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 installation package contains the following:

AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 Driver Version 22.10.01.03 for Windows 10 and Windows 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.21001.3006).

Supported Products

AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.