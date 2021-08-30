The software interface exposes a set of robust capabilities common in most enthusiast platforms along with special new features available on new Intel processors and motherboards.

What's New:

  • Enhanced AlderLake support
    • Added support for hybrid Performance and Efficient core architecture
    • Added support for Intel Speed Optimizer
    • Added real time memory timings support
    • DDR5 support o Added per-core OC TVB support
    • Added package OC TVB support
    • Added VF Curve support
    • Removed BCLK UI control
  • Added HWBot integration for Benchmark 2.0
  • Removed HWBot integration for Benchmark 1.0

Know Issues:

  • HWBot Compare Online feature misidentifies 10850Ks as engineering samples
  • In order to modify the OC TVB Ratio Offset #2, Ratio Offset #1 must not be set to Disable

Previous versions: