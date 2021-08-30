The software interface exposes a set of robust capabilities common in most enthusiast platforms along with special new features available on new Intel processors and motherboards.

What's New:

Enhanced AlderLake support Added support for hybrid Performance and Efficient core architecture Added support for Intel Speed Optimizer Added real time memory timings support DDR5 support o Added per-core OC TVB support Added package OC TVB support Added VF Curve support Removed BCLK UI control

Added HWBot integration for Benchmark 2.0

Removed HWBot integration for Benchmark 1.0

Know Issues:

HWBot Compare Online feature misidentifies 10850Ks as engineering samples

In order to modify the OC TVB Ratio Offset #2, Ratio Offset #1 must not be set to Disable

Previous versions: