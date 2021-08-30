Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 7.5.0
Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU) is a simple Windows-based performance tuning software for novice and experienced enthusiasts to overclock, monitor, and stress a system.
The software interface exposes a set of robust capabilities common in most enthusiast platforms along with special new features available on new Intel processors and motherboards.
What's New:
- Enhanced AlderLake support
- Added support for hybrid Performance and Efficient core architecture
- Added support for Intel Speed Optimizer
- Added real time memory timings support
- DDR5 support o Added per-core OC TVB support
- Added package OC TVB support
- Added VF Curve support
- Removed BCLK UI control
- Added HWBot integration for Benchmark 2.0
- Removed HWBot integration for Benchmark 1.0
Know Issues:
- HWBot Compare Online feature misidentifies 10850Ks as engineering samples
- In order to modify the OC TVB Ratio Offset #2, Ratio Offset #1 must not be set to Disable
Previous versions:
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 7.4.1.3
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.5.2.40
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.5.1.355
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.5.1.321
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.4.1.23
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.4.1.19
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.4.1.11
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.3.0.56
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.3.0.54
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.2.0.27
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.2.0.24
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.2.0.19
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility XTU 6.1.2.11
